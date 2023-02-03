Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Allegro MicroSystems in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Allegro MicroSystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

