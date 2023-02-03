Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Allegro MicroSystems in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Allegro MicroSystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.