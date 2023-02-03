Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mobileye Global (MBLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Mobileye Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MBLY traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $44.01. 935,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $44.26.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $216,754,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,978,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

