Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Entain (ENT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Entain (LON: ENT):

2/1/2023 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/1/2023 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($22.85) price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.70) to GBX 1,930 ($23.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Entain Stock Down 0.3 %

ENT opened at GBX 1,561.28 ($19.28) on Friday. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,725 ($21.30). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,410.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The company has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4,336.88.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

