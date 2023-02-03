Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,004 shares during the period. Resolute Forest Products makes up approximately 0.8% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of Resolute Forest Products worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 196,327 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 409,460 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 366,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

RFP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

NYSE:RFP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,556. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

