Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $35.27 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 777,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.