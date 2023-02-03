Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.24.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

