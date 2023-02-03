Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $221.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.