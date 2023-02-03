Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $244.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

