Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.76 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

