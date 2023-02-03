Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $205.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.12 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

