RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,805 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $244.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,642. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $266.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

