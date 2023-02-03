RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,446 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.33 and its 200-day moving average is $167.47. The company has a market cap of $331.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,792 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,757. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

