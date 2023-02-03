RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,432 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,209,742. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

