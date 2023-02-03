RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 109,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

