RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after acquiring an additional 244,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.90. 1,538,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

