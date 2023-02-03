RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
General Mills stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.88. 953,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
