RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,158 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4,405.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,569,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $53.78.

