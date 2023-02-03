RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.3% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.0 %

Home Depot stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.97. 581,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,869. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $367.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

