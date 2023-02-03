Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 327,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 449,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Ribbon Communications Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.