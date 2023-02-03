Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 327,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 449,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

