Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $12,267.68 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00220037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00216473 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,689.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

