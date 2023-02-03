Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 24,808 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 4.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Aflac stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.16. 672,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

