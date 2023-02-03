Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 72 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

