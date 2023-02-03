Robinson Value Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,730. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

