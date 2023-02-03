Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 9,037 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,642,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,379,338. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

