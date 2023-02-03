Robinson Value Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 2.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DGX traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.12. 355,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

