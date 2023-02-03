Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Roche comprises about 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after buying an additional 4,367,790 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 316,509 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 195,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Roche Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 3,184,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.