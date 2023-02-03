Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Roche comprises about 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Roche were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after buying an additional 4,367,790 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 316,509 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 195,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 3,184,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

