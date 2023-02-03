Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Roche by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Roche by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roche by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,867. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Roche

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Featured Stories

