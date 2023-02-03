Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $335.59 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,789.83 or 0.07588677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $335.59 million and approximately $27.03 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,496 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,753.64496549 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,951,585.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars.

