Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $40.72 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $40.72 or 0.00174405 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $778.27 million and $16.43 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00424456 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.54 or 0.28951160 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00466741 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

