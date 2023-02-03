Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Tessa M. Myers Sells 4,534 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROK stock traded up $8.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.16. The stock had a trading volume of 998,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $294.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

