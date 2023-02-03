Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.30.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

RCI.B stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$64.83. 289,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,984. The stock has a market cap of C$32.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.73.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.