Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 105

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from GBX 102 ($1.26) to GBX 105 ($1.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.75.

RYCEY opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

