Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $505.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $504.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $432.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.61. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

