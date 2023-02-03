Rosenblatt Securities Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $106.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

