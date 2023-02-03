Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 640,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,762 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $47,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 146,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of RHP opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

