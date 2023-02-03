Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 214.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after buying an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after buying an additional 1,017,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

