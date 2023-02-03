Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €161.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €161.00 ($175.00) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €132.64 ($144.17) on Friday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($100.39). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.86.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

