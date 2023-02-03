Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $288.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $269.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Saia from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $287.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Saia by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.