SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $349.50 Average PT from Brokerages

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $45.97 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

