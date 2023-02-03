SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $349.50 Average PT from Brokerages

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $45.97 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)

