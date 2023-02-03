SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
SandRidge Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:SD opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $568.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.38. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 68.79% and a return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
