SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SD opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $568.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.38. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 68.79% and a return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,655,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,244,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

