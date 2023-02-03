Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.67) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($54.34) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.34) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,103.33 ($50.68).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,117.30 ($50.85) on Monday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($52.48). The stock has a market cap of £104.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,100.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,155.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,033.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

