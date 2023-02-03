Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $20.03 million and approximately $1,808.50 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

