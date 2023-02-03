Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $56,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.