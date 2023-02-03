Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. HSBC raised their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

