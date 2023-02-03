Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

