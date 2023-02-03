Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 540897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 391,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.