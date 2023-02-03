Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 540897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Schneider National Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schneider National by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

