Scholarship Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $28,259.64 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,259.64 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00421820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,806.35 or 0.28771407 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00462787 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,698,050 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00180024 USD and is up 38.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

