Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.82 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 48.41 ($0.60) on Friday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 61 ($0.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £236.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.