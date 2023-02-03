Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 2.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,681,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.